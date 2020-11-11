Energy Transition Jobs at Trina Solar, LevelTen Energy, NREL, Fluence, Sonnedix, SEPA and FERC

LevelTen Energy, a provider of transaction infrastructure for the renewable energy economy, promoted Jason Tundermann to COO and Vicky Eriksson to VP of people and culture.
Chris Womack is now president, CEO and chairman of electric utility Georgia Power. Womack, with the company since 1998, has served as the executive VP and president of external affairs for Southern Co. since 2009.
Doug Arent is now executive director, strategic public private partnerships at National Renewable Energy Laboratory.
Taylor Bennett was promoted to CEO of Solar Wolf Energy, a solar and storage installer in Auburn, Massachussetts.
Shiva Patel is the founder of Collective Power, described as “Advancing energy justice and energy democracy in underserved communities through data-driven development of distributed energy resources (DERs), utilizing collective management and ownership models.”
Danielle Haskins is now business development manager at Trina Solar. Haskins was previously with SunPower.
Rebecca Blathras is now strategy optimization manager at solar IPP Sonnedix. Blathras was previously with Clean Power, Inc.
Anissa Dehamna joined Flunce as product manager of services. Dehamna was previously with Guidehouse.
***
This column is sponsored by Technica Communications, a public relations, social media and content marketing firm.
Technica client, AMPLY Power, entered into a 20-year CMS agreement to help Anaheim Transportation Network become California’s first all-electric bus fleet while managing its 46 electric buses serving Anaheim and surrounding communities.
***
New members on the Smart Electric Power Alliance board of directors:
- Shelley McKinley, VP, technology and corporate responsibility at Microsoft
- Chris Roe, head of energy and sustainable operations at Amazon
- Hannah Bascom, head of energy partnerships at Google Nest
- Carlos Restrepo, CTO and managing director at sonnen
Lisa Gordon-Hagerty, head of the National Nuclear Security Administration, just resigned her position, according to Defense News. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla, Chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, “has blasted the Secretary of Energy for what Inhofe described as forcing Gordon-Hagerty out of office. The NNSA is a semi-autonomous office within the DOE with oversight over the development, maintenance and disposal of nuclear warheads.” [more drama at Defense News]
The Trump administration removed Neil Chatterjee as FERC chairman, replacing him with GOP commissioner James Danly. Chaterjee helped usher through FERC Order 841, allowing energy storage to play in wholesale regional markets. FERC Order 2222, which lets distributed energy resources participate in wholesale energy markets, happened on Chaterjee’s watch. Chatterjee, a Republican, recently accepted a petition for a technical conference on carbon pricing. It’s this action that “perhaps” got Chaterjee fired, according to the chairman.
Alex Yang, previously with GAF Energy, is now senior product manager, AC charging at Rivian.
