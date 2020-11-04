Morning Brief: Trump lies about fracking employment, Feds revive and seek input on west energy corridor

Fracking employs millions of Americans? No way. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette claims eliminating fracking would cost 19 million jobs, a sharp increase from the 10 million jobs previously claimed by the Trump administration based on a questionable industry analysis. Economists dismiss President Trump’s claims that fracking supports 300,000 jobs in Wisconsin, a state that has no oil and gas reserves but does supply sand for drilling. Trump claimed during a recent speech that there are currently 940,000 natural-gas jobs in Pennsylvania. According to a March analysis of federal employment data by environmental group Food & Water Watch, there were approximately 636,000 jobs directly related to oil and natural gas extraction from 2016-2018 nationally. Sources: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Fox Business, The Conversation, Pittsburgh City Paper)
Feds revive, seek input on West ‘energy corridor’: Federal officials are seeking input on a revised plan to use Western federal lands to create a network of energy infrastructure pathways. “Federal officials are seeking input on a revised plan to use Western federal lands to create a network of energy infrastructure pathways that would likely provide a big boost to renewable project development. The West-wide Energy Corridor — really a series of corridors — would wind through seven states, including California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service and Department of Energy introduced the proposal in September 2005 under the authority of Section 368 of the Energy Policy Act of 2005. The proposed West-wide Energy Corridor would run through seven Western states and increase the potential for developing new renewable projects. Source: RTO Insider
Too cheap to keep: How throwing away power is the best way to balance the grid: Don’t build a battery that costs $1 billion, only works 2% of the time and only moves around 100 GWh of electricity. Instead, build an Energy Imbalance Market or an Extended Day Ahead Market for $100 million that moves around hundreds of GWh of electricity. Souce: pv magazine
Logan Burke, executive director of the Louisiana Alliance for Affordable Energy, detailed the work underway at the New Orleans City Council to authorize community solar, which means “that rather than depending on the utility itself to procure renewables, a community can invest in and own solar resources and other renewable resources and reduce their bills, lock[ing] in the cost of that energy over time.” In Louisiana, seen as “America’s very own petrostate,” racialized disparities in exposure to environmental toxins from energy infrastructure and the “fiscal geographies” of asset stripping, through tax evasion and subsidization, shape the spaces of energy extraction, production, and use. Source: Project Muse
Hello PV Magazine
Bias? Hey I own a Tesla, have plenty of solar power at my place I even manufacture solar mounts that track in two axis but I would never crucify the oil or fracking industries. Hey what’s that old saying, you get more cooperation with honey than vinegar.
Sure the oil industry has plenty of warts but PV panels aren’t going to provide plastics. Last time I looked in the supermarket most of the food arrived by truck. Yes, Tesla has a battery powered semi that will probably be in wide spread use in five years. Change to electric powered or hydrogen is coming but for now it’s still going to require TIME! Nicola, the hydrogen powered truck was a fraud! Most of the changes come about because of economic factors not because of global warming and I hope that PV Magazine will cover more economic reasons to switch. I hope to see more articles regarding FLOW batteries for home applications. I am concerned that using Lithium batteries for home use is not as cost effective vs Flow batteries for the same application. Another concern of mine is using auto batteries in EV’s to supplement an electric grid owned by a utility. If the utility is going to use your car power, then you’re going to reduce the life of the car’s lithium batteries in a rapid fashion. Another words, the utilities should not only be paying you for the electricity you’re supplying, you’re acting as a utility, but also for the wear and tear on your batteries. I don’t see this being mentioned at all. The typical PUC’s don’t provide a customer with a rebate for depreciation of your assets in this manner. They should be because your basically now are not a homeowner but a utility and you should be reimbursed at the same rate that your utility buys power from another large utility.
This wasn’t against fracking — it was against the president of the US lying.
