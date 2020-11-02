Job moves at RWE Renewables, Pine Gate, Eos, Summit Ridge Energy, Standard Solar, Sonnedix and more

Nathanael Esposito was promoted to president and global head of solar and storage engineering at RWE Renewables.

Kristina Lund is now CEO of Dayton Power & Light Company, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation that serves approximately 527,000 customers in west central Ohio. Most recently Lund was chief product officer for carbon free energy at AES, and prior to that, Lund served as a regional CFO at AES.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory named Noel Bakhtian as its inaugural director of the Berkeley Lab Energy Storage Center. The new center aims to “galvanize research and development in all types of energy storage,” extending beyond batteries and fuel cells. Bakhtian was most recently director of the Center for Advanced Energy Studies.

Matt LeDucq, previously with NextEra Energy, is joining i1 Energy as president. i1 Energy provides solar EPC services and construction management/owners engineering — with nearly 2,000 megawatts of work on the books and a growing EPC backlog.

Juan Fernandez was promoted to global head of asset management at Sonnedix, a multi-national solar IPP.

Daniel Flanigan, the co-founder of Zep Solar and Ojjo, is joining the diverse team at Erthos as chief marketing officer. Erthos is a utility-scale “solar power deployment platform.”

Audrey Lee, previously with Sunrun and currently the co-chair of Clean Energy for Biden, is now the director of the board of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp., a $250 million SPAC focused on opportunities in the transition toward sustainable use of energy and natural resources.

***

***

Standard Solar, a developer and financier of commercial solar electric systems, named Michael Streams as chief development officer. Streams joins Standard Solar from Nautilus Solar Energy, where he served as general counsel.

Thomas Golden was promoted to COO at EnergyUnited, the largest electric cooperative in North Carolina.

Jennifer Weinstein was promoted to senior director of corporate operations at Summit Ridge Energy. Summit Ridge recently won the rights to sell renewable energy credits for 18 projects in downstate Illinois Ameren utility territory and 23 in ComEd’s territory in northern Illinois, according to Energy News Network.

Pine Gate Renewables hired three new policy experts to join its regulatory and government affairs department.

Blan Holman, now VP for regulatory affairs, was senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, directing clean energy issues in South Carolina and leading a national regulatory litigation initiative.

Brett White, director of regulatory affairs, will focus on Pine Gate’s activities in the wholesale electricity markets as well as matters before the FERC. He previously was in private practice representing RTOs and IOUs before FERC and the federal courts.

Maggie Clark, now director of government affairs, will manage Pine Gate’s legislative relationships at the state and federal levels. Her previous government affairs roles include working for the North Carolina Sustainable Energy Association and, most recently, SEIA.

Eos Energy Storage, a manufacturer of safe and long-duration zinc battery storage systems, added Audrey Zibelman to its board of directors — upon the closing of the business combination with B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. Zibelman, former CEO of Australian Energy Market Operator, was recently named head of Google X.

Jeff Muir, previously with the Macquarie Group, is now VP M&A and business development at cleantech investor 547 Energy.

Derek Nelson is now renewable energy project manager at the New York Power Authority, the nation’s largest state power organization. Nelson was previously with Solar One.

