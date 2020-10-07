Morning Brief: Installer Sigora Solar acquires Aztec, Generac acquires Enbala, Louisiana goes solar

Solar installer Sigora Solar acquired California-based Aztec Solar. The acquisition establishes Sigora’s presence in California — the nation’s largest solar market and the fifth largest economy in the world. Sigora Solar now operates in 14 states and is Virginia’s largest residential and commercial solar installer. Aztec Solar is one of the Sacramento area’s pioneers in solar power and has been in business for 40 years.

Generac sets its eye on DERMs market with acquisition of Enbala: On-site power manufacturer Generac will acquire Denver-based Enbala, a provider of distributed energy optimization and control software that helps grid operators with stability. The company’s platform is used by utilities and energy retailers to leverage the power of distributed energy resources (DERs) to respond to the real-time energy balancing needs of power systems and energy markets.“We’re on the leading edge of a remarkable transformation of the electrical grid, moving from a dated and centralized power distribution model to one that will be digitized, decentralized and more resilient,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, CEO of Generac. Source: Power Engineering Last year, Generac acquired energy storage firm, Pika Energy.

D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI), a renewable energy producer, and Entergy New Orleans announced the groundbreaking of two projects in Louisiana—the Iris Solar project in Washington Parish and St. James Solar project in St. James Parish. Together, the projects represent the largest solar facility currently under construction in Louisiana and will produce a combined 70 MW of power. Financing for construction and operation of the projects was provided by a syndicate of lenders, including Societe Generale as coordinating lead arranger and CIBC and Truist Bank as joint lead arrangers. The projects were initially developed by Acadian Renewable Energy. DESRI has a portfolio of 41 operating and in-construction wind and solar projects with more than 2,400 MW of aggregate capacity. Source: D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments

Macquarie Group and Siemens AG are forming Calibrant Energy, a venture that will invest in the energy-as-a-service sector in the U.S. Energy consumers can choose to ‘outsource’ their power systems to a specialist, in the same way firms hire technology platforms such as software-as-a-service. Calibrant Energy will build the energy infrastructure at no up-front cost and then manage it for companies, municipalities and hospitals. Last month, Blackstone Group launched its own platform. Carlyle Group and BlackRock Inc have such joint ventures with Schneider Electric and GE, respectively. Source: Reuters

