Blackstone pumps $300 million into Loanpal’s residential solar finance platform

Up to $300 million is being invested into Loanpal’s solar financing platform, as the company has come to terms on a deal with Blackstone, the world’s largest fund manager, one which will provide financing options for roughly 10,000 homeowners. Blackstone’s investment is being managed and advised by GSO Capital Partners.

The ability to finance 10,000 systems represents a significant increase in Loanpal’s already impressive financing platform, which has hosted more than 130,000 residential solar system transactions to date.

Loanpal is also no stranger to having large amounts of money invested into the platform at once, as in June, Goldman Sachs priced two securitizations for $459 million worth of Loanpal solar loans.

“To solve Climate Change we need to deploy $10 trillion in the U.S. to replace fossil fuel sources of energy,” said president and chief investment officer at Loanpal, Tanguy Serra, in a release touting the Blackstone investment. “As opposed to fossil fuel based energy, renewable power has no feedstock and no ongoing costs so all that matters are the upfront capital expense and solving for scale deployment.”

Blackstone’s energy transition

Blackstone’s investment is part of the company’s ongoing transition away from fossil fuels. In January, the company vowed to ditch investments which carry a “high sustainability-related risk,” with thermal coal production being among the investments left in the dust.

This announcement came just one month after Blackstone closed $1 billion of a record $2.5 billion fund dedicated to solar, wind, and energy storage projects. The fund, Global Renewable Power III, featured commitments from over 35 institutional investors in North America, Europe and Asia. The $2.5 billion figure also represented a nearly 50% increase in renewable commitment from Blackstone, which, to that point, had managed a $5.5 billion portfolio with investments in more than 250 wind and solar projects.

Prior to that, Blackstone started Distributed Solar Development (DSD), a joint venture with General Electric that was quickly able to close on a $250 million fund, financed by Morgan Stanley, Silicon Valley Bank and Fifth Third Bank. This fund is being used to develop a portfolio of commercial and industrial solar projects through the end of this year.

Note that Blackstone has also invested $17.5 billion in coal, though that figure isn’t expect to grow much, with the new commitment away from fossil fuels.