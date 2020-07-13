Morning Brief: The long, sad story of Stion has ended, RMI launches climate-aligned finance group

Rocky Mountain Institute, a global clean energy nonprofit, announced the launch of the Center for Climate-Aligned Finance in collaboration with Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase — four of the world’s largest financial institutions. The Center’s mission is to serve as an engine room for the financial sector to partner with corporate clients to identify practical solutions through partnerships with industry, civil society and policymakers to enable a transition in the global economy to net-zero emissions by mid-century. Source: RMI

Florida Power and Light quietly reduces solar commitment: FP&L, after making promises to install 30 million solar panels by 2030 with a “30-by-30” campaign is shifting the details on its initial solar commitments to customers in South and Central Florida according to filings the utility has made with the Florida Public Service Commission. In 2019, Florida Power and Light told regulators at the Public Service Commission that it planned to add 8,128 MW of solar by 2028 but in a 2020 filing despite only installing 298 MW in 2019, FPL had a lower projection of 7,300 MW of new solar by 2029 resulting in an overall reduction of over 500 MW for FPL’s solar plans. In 2019 solar was projected to be 14.5% of FPL’s total capacity by 2028. Source: Energy and Policy Institute

Sunport Power announced its metal-wrap-through flexible module with an efficiency of 21.2% — aiming for the BIPV market. MWT is an advanced back contact technology to increase solar cell and module efficiency by eliminating the busbar on the front side, and deploying both positive and negative electrodes on the rear side. The silicon-based flexible module is only 4 kg in weight and 1.4 mm thick, compared to a conventional PV module 19 kg in weight and 35 mm to 40 mm thick. The first year degradation is less than 2% and linear power output will be guaranteed above 82% within 25 years, the warranty re-insurance is provided by Lloyd’s. Source: Sunport Power