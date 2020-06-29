Longi launches 540-watt solar module, joins ‘super module’ scramble, aims for new wafer standard

From pv magazine’s global site
Chinese solar wafer and panel manufacturer Longi Solar launched its latest ultra-high power product: the Hi-MO5 PV module.
The company has opted to base the product on the 182mm2 M10 wafer which it aims to make the industry standard.
There are two models of the new bifacial panel, with Longi claiming power output of 540 W from the 72-cell product and 495 W from the 66-cell offering.
The manufacturer said the panels were made with its innovative ‘smart welding’ technique to secure interconnection between cells, improving efficiency by 0.3% compared to standard multiple-busbar products and reducing cell tensile force by 20%.
The double-glass, framed Hi-MO5 is strong enough for any terrain and climate, according to Longi, and the product uses a 13 A working current, keeping it within the range of new-generation inverters, the company added.
Longi said the Hi-MO5 measures 2,256 x 1,133mm, making it compatible with 1P and 2P trackers.
The monocrystalline manufacturer said it will have 12 GW of production capacity by the final three months of this year, with more production facilities due to come online in the following quarter.
Holy cow it’s over 7 ft tall! Wish efficiency would actually improve instead if them just making panels bigger..
