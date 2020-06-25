Morning Brief: California’s solar mandate in action, Amazon’s $2B climate fund

Solar brings on-site energy production in compliance with Title 24 standards to California desert community: Solar contractor Planet Solar has named LG Electronics as the exclusive solar panel provider for the Huntley Indian Wells community, the first new residential project in Indian Wells, Calif. in 12 years. Planet Solar was awarded the 18-unit residential project near Palm Springs and will serve as the solar contractor for the neighborhood. Every new home will be outfitted with LG 335 W to 350 W solar panels along with an inverter. Homebuyers can customize their solar system size, based upon expected residency and specific needs such as EVs. All homes will be pre-wired for solar energy during construction; which enables the installation process to be seamless and efficient. This will also allow the installer to meet Title 24 standards and potentially provide enough electricity to meet the homeowner’s estimated annual power needs. Source: LG

Amazon is starting a $2 billion fund to back climate technologies in an effort to eliminate its carbon footprint. The fund, which will be run by the company’s corporate development group, aided by Amazon’s internal sustainability team, will have a mandate to back technologies being developed to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions blamed for a warming planet. The Climate Pledge Fund plans to make bets in a broad range of industries, from transportation and manufacturing to energy generation and agriculture. Source: Bloomberg

Amazon said that its carbon footprint rose 15% last year, even as it launched initiatives to reduce its harm on the environment. Source: AP

Workers on Kotzebue’s solar project just hauled the last of 1,440 panels across the Alaskan tundra: Since construction of Kotzebue Electric Association’s solar project began in May, a locally hired crew has clocked in ten-hour days, six days a week. They’ve hauled 1,440 solar panels across uneven tundra and installed the final one on June 18. The 576-kilowatt project is the second largest in the state. Installation costs in tundra and permafrost are still relatively high. Though the electric association will still rely on diesel generators, its goal is to get to about 50% renewables. Source: KTOO

Pew Research Center polling shows strong evidence of a generational divide among Republicans on climate change and energy policy. The poll also shows generational divides among Republicans on conservation and wildlife protection. Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions, a conservative organization advancing clean energy policies, and The Western Way, a free-market conservation organization, released a survey that found that 67% of Republican and Republican-leaning voters agree making investments in clean energy are important to our nation’s effort to rebuild the economy.