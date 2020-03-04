A plug-and-play solar-powered battery back-up solution for the home

Diesel generators are the most common means of electricity back-up during power outages in India but besides being noisy and polluting, they are also the most expensive means of alternative electricity. Such devices boast an operating efficiency of just 25%, require frequent maintenance and bring with them diesel storage requirements and fears connected to diesel theft.

Maharashtra-based Vision Mechatronics has installed a grid-interactive, lithium battery-based energy storage system coupled with a rooftop solar plant in South Delhi.

