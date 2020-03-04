A plug-and-play solar-powered battery back-up solution for the home

The OneBox, from Indian manufacturer Vision Mechatronics, consists of a lithium battery, hybrid inverter and solar charge controller to give a ‘hassle-free’ solution for electricity back-up during power outages. Solar rooftop owners are offered a grid feed feature to maximize net metering income from any excess power generated.

Image: Vision Mechatronics

Diesel generators are the most common means of electricity back-up during power outages in India but besides being noisy and polluting, they are also the most expensive means of alternative electricity. Such devices boast an operating efficiency of just 25%, require frequent maintenance and bring with them diesel storage requirements and fears connected to diesel theft.

Maharashtra-based Vision Mechatronics has installed a grid-interactive, lithium battery-based energy storage system coupled with a rooftop solar plant in South Delhi.

