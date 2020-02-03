Germany added almost 4 GW of PV in 2019

from pv magazine global
Germany’s Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has reported that 339.4 MW of new PV was installed in the country in December.
Solar projects that were installed outside of Germany’s tender scheme for PV projects above 750 kW in size accounted for about 215 MW of the monthly total. Around 195 MW was taken up by rooftop arrays below 750 KW in size, while small solar parks with the same size threshold accounted for the remaining 25 MW.
In 2019, newly installed PV capacity reached 3.94 GW, which means that the country saw its installed PV power increase by around 1 GW compared to 2018, when annual PV additions hit 2.96 GW.
Overall, Germany’s cumulative solar capacity reached 49.78 GW at the end of 2019. This leaves a good 2.2 GW remaining until the government’s 52 GW cap for solar subsidies is reached.
Given the strong development seen throughout the second half of last year, the current feed-in tariffs for PV systems up to 750 kW in size will be reduced by up to 1.4% for the February through April period, the Bundesnetzagentur said. In February, the FITs for rooftop PV systems will range from $0.082/kWh and $0.11/kWh, depending on the size of the project. For other systems up to 100 kW in size, there will be a tariff of $0.074/kWh.
