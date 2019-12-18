46% of U.S. homeowners want rooftop solar

More Americans than ever are viewing solar energy not as some sort of novel or futuristic technology, but as a real-wold solution to their energy needs. This belief is exacerbated by the most recent solar poll released by Pew Research Center shows that 46% of U.S. homeowners have “given serious thought to adding solar panels at their home in the past year.” If that figure on its own isn’t enough for you, consider that’s up 6% from when the same question was posed just three years ago.

That’s an impressive percentage of people, especially considering the survey covered the entire United States. For anybody who works in energy, especially solar, it is a revelation that may not be so surprising. It would seem during every Uber ride or similar situation of guaranteed small talk, what you do for a living comes up and any solar-related response is met by the other person sharing how much they want to install or how seriously they’ve been looking into solar.

To add some perspective, the survey was conducted Oct. 1-13, 2019, among 3,627 U.S. adults on Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel. The margin of error when taking into account the entire body of respondents ranges by plus or minus 2.1%.

Even more impressively, when you factor in survey respondents who had already installed solar panels on their home, that number becomes the majority, clocking in at 52%. If you want to see real growth, let’s take a little trip to the South Atlantic states, which the survey describes as extending from Delaware to Florida. in this area, 51% of respondents shared that they are considering installing solar panels, which is up an astonishing 20% from 2016.

As for the areas with the highest amount of respondents to already have installed solar, those areas are, unsurprisingly, the Pacific and Mountain states. There is one surprise in that finding, however, as Mountain state respondents checked in with nominally more existing residential installations, at 17%, compared to 14% for Pacific states.

So why are more and more people considering solar, especially so in the last three years? 96% of those surveyed say they want to save money on utility bills, with 87% citing a desire to help the environment. Also polling impressively came a desire to cash in on the investment tax credit at 67% and personal health reasons at 60%.

If you’re a dreamer of a distributed future, this survey only adds credence to everything you believe in. Not only do Americans in impressive numbers want solar, but they want it for themselves. This isn’t just a couple of thousand people saying that it would be nice for utilities to build big solar projects in undeveloped areas as a feel-good way to diversify their energy mix. This is nationwide support for energy independence. Now, not only is a country powered by distributed generation possible, it’s desired.