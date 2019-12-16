There’s no roof too big for Tesla

Tesla is committed to changing the residential solar solar market as part of a larger strategy to make the company as influential in home solar as it is in the electric vehicle market. In the past, this commitment has taken shape in the form of abandoning the traditional door-to-door sales model and focusing entirely on online orders of pre-determined system sizes.

The company has given twofold reasoning for the switch: curbing the ever-rising cost of customer acquisition and a shift in focus towards the solar roof. The cost of upfront customer acquisition for residential solar companies has risen to 0ver 30% of system cost, while the solar roof gets closer to becoming Tesla’s main solar focus by the day.

Regardless of the technology’s long-term future with the company, Tesla has not yet cut support for traditional rooftop solar, in fact the opposite is true, as the company has released a giant “X-Large” version of its home solar system: a 15.4 kW installation, recommended for homes are or greater than 4,000+ sq ft.

All of Tesla’s home solar options come in 3.8 kW increments, meaning the “X-Large” roof represents a 33% capacity increase over the Large system.

System prices vary state by state and the prices shown above are for New York and factor in the 30% federal investment tax credit and $5,000 state tax credit. The above system also does not include any Powerwall storage. Without those incentives, the XL system starts at just over $36,000, with the other models hopping in at $28,000, $19,000 and $10,500, respectively. Alternatively, the system is available for lease starting at $173 a month with incentives and $248 monthly without.

So how has this new residential solar sales model worked for Tesla? Well, in Q3, the company deployed 43 MW of solar, up 48% from the 29 MW installed in Q2 2019, which will certainly live on as a number to forget. And while 48% growth is a major show of improvement, it’s still less than stellar when compared to historical deployment, even in just the last calendar year. In Q3 2018, the company deployed 93 MW, the high point of the year, with that number decreasing to 73 MW in Q4 and 47 MW in Q1 2019, which takes us to the aforementioned figures.

So if you’re the owner of a massive roof and a high energy bill, rejoice! Tesla is committed to traditional residential solar, at least for the time being and there is a system to fit your needs.