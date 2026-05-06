Texas PV module production to exceed 15 GW in 2026

Solar PV module production in Texas is set to exceed 15 GW during 2026, making the state the clear leader today in the drive to ramp domestic manufacturing in the United States, potentially accounting for almost 50% of all silicon-based PV modules made in the United States this year.

While investments in the domestic solar PV ecosystem are spread across a large part of the country, Texas has become the preferred location for a select group of silicon-based PV manufacturers that have efficiently ramped production lines at the multi-gigawatt level, including T1 Energy, SEG Solar, Canadian Solar, Waaree Energies, Imperial Star and TOYO Solar.

This is why the new Solar Manufacturing USA conference is happening in Austin, Texas on 22-23 September 2026. We could have chosen other locations for what will be the first domestic-only U.S. PV manufacturing event, but the concentration of production at the module level in Texas today – and its associated materials supply – puts the state at the forefront of the domestic PV production revival in the United States.

Indeed, attendees at the event will have options to visit some of the local factories the day after the event on 24 September.

The figure shows the dramatic rise in module production in Texas since 2024, first with Canadian Solar and shortly after with T1 Energy, while SEG Solar, Waaree Energies and Imperial Star also ramped GW-scale capacities through 2025.

With this concentration of module assembly underway, Texas effectively becomes the litmus test for how the United States can effectively onshore the necessary raw materials for module production: cells made in Texas or shipped from cell-specific factories located elsewhere; and similarly for solar glass, backsheets, films, frames and other bill-of-materials requirements.

Indeed, simply knowing how the major module producers in Texas today are going to backward integrate will be a key part of the entire U.S. solar manufacturing landscape in the years ahead. Will these companies all ramp up cell lines in 2027? Which will be the first to announced ingot and wafer operations?

For more information on Solar Manufacturing USA 2026, including options to get involved in speaking at the conference and the full two-day agenda topics, the event portal can be viewed here.