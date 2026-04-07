Bluetti launches new EnergyPro 13K energy storage system in the U.S.

From ESS News

Chinese battery solutions maker Bluetti has announced its next-generation of whole-home battery backup products, launching the EnergyPro 13K Energy Storage System, or EP13K.

Having launched the EnergyPro 6K back in 2025, and largely replacing the existing EP900 Energy Storage System, the new EP13K product and launch remains aimed at residential and small business users, but with boosts to output power and storage options, and a new design.

The new EP13K adapts slightly more of a portable vs. fixed-in-place design, and goes modular as well to scale storage as it’s needed.

At minimum, a home-owner starts with an EP13K, which houses the inverter and battery management system (BMS) and two batteries, each called an EnergyPack 500. This offers 13.2 kW of power output (120V/240V) and 9.6 kWH of storage. The weight of the EP13K itself is 106 Ibs (48kg) and is IP65 / NEMA 4X rated.

Adding another EnergyPack 500 will add 4.8 kWh of storage, with a maximum of four, for 19.2 kWH of total storage. It has a surge capacity of 150 LRA.

It can integrate with users’ existing rooftop solar systems to store excess solar power up to 22 KW through four MPPTs, or be added alongside a new installation to provide backup energy when needed, supporting both DC- and AC-coupled configurations.

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