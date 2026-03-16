RWE, Peak Energy to deploy first sodium-ion battery in U.S. grid

From ESS News
The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) will receive its first sodium-ion battery thanks to a dual pilot project from battery company Peak Energy and global energy company RWE Americas. The project comes a mere eight months after Peak Energy deployed the largest grid-scale sodium-ion storage system in the United States.
Set to be deployed in Eastern Wisconsin, Peak Energy’s passively cooled, grid-scale energy storage system could be the first ripple indicating MISO’s pivot toward next-gen, non-lithium storage as the grid operator faces capacity constraints, rising costs and solar project cancellations that some industry experts suspect could slow battery deployment.
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