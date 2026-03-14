Pii Energy to unveil Edge 2000 plug-in home energy system in “Pi Day” event

Albuquerque-based Pii Energy has announced the launch of its Edge 2000 plug-in home energy system during a live demonstration on March 14, colloquially known as “Pi Day.”

The Edge 2000 system is a kit that combines 1.2 kW of solar panels with an inverter, 2,000 watt-hour battery backup, 10 smart outlets, a Raspberry Pi-driven smart system controller and all necessary wiring for connecting the components to a home’s wiring through one of the outlets.

The smart outlets and system controller offer a unique twist on the concept of plug-in solar, allowing the Pii Energy system to detect breaker masking conditions, which can occur when the circuit used to connect the system carries more current than the safe limits of the home’s wiring.

The outlets and the Pii Energy app give users the ability to see where power is being used within the home, but the company says the app is not necessary for the system to carry out its basic functions and maintain safe operation.

The company said it is targeting the kit toward condo owners, apartment dwellers, renters, and anyone living in areas where traditional solar isn’t an option.

The announcement will include a demonstration of the system’s functionality broadcast live on Pii Energy’s LinkedIn page at noon Mountain time on the day of the announcement.

More about Pii Energy

While it is an independent company, Pii Energy was spun out from GridFlow, which develops next-generation, long-duration lithium-sulfur flow batteries for residential, commercial, and grid-scale energy storage.

The company’s founders initially considered naming the startup “Plug It In Solar” or “Plug It In Energy,” but decided to shorten the name to Pii. “We have a Raspberry Pi acting as the system brain, (so) we thought it was appropriate,” said a company spokesperson in comments to pv magazine USA. “It’s techy and nerdy. And it’s cool. And we’re launching on Pi Day.”

Concurrent with the announcement, the company is rolling out a limited beta for its Edge 2000 plug-in system for customers in New Mexico and Utah.

Early adopter pricing for the Edge 2000 is set at $2,399.99. Interested parties can reserve an Edge 2000 system by placing a fully refundable deposit through the Pii Energy website.