Researchers achieve record perovskite solar module stability under light, heat, and UV stress

From pv magazine Global

An international research team has achieved record perovskite solar module stability under light, heat, and UV stress with a chemistry-driven passivation technology that is industry-compatible. Notably, a 48 cm2 demonstration module retained around 95% of initial efficiency after 5,000 h of 1-sun light soaking and maximum power point (MPP).

“The key novelty of this work is the introduction of a co-crystal engineering strategy for two-dimensional (2D) perovskites based on neutral molecules, rather than conventional ionic bulky cations,” corresponding author Narges Yaghoobi Nia told pv magazine, adding that the study demonstrated that neutral triazine-based molecules, known as benzoguanamine (BGA), can act as “coformers to assemble into a stoichiometric 2D perovskite co-crystal phase through intermolecular interactions instead of ion exchange.”

The researchers determined that BGA selectively passivated both halide and cationic vacancies in perovskite composite thin films by “forming strong Lewis adducts and intermolecular bonds,” acting as a multifunctional agent.

“These BGA-based 2D perovskite films effectively block ion migration and the outgassing of volatile MA+ cations under prolonged ambient illumination,” said the researchers, adding that the stable 2D perovskite phase did not alter the original 3D perovskite stoichiometry.

It was also novel to use non-polar, industry-compatible solvents to avoid damage to the 3D layer, according to Yaghoobi Nia.

A demonstration of the treated films in optimized perovskite solar cells, resulted in over 95% efficiency retention after 5,000 h of 1-sun light soaking and MPP conditions. Under thermal stress tests, the target device had over 91% efficiency retention after 5,000 h at 85 C and over 98% efficiency retention under 1,000 h of continuous UV exposure and MPP tracking at atmospheric conditions.

The researchers also fabricated modules with up to 48 cm² active area that had 18.5% power conversion efficiency, and stability levels beyond the IEC/ISOS commercial requirements. Small-area solar cells had 23.4% efficiency.

“Our co-crystal engineering method shows a clear enhancement in both efficiency and stability compared with previously published results,” noted the researchers. “Together, these advances directly address one of the last major barriers to perovskite commercialization: long-term module stability under realistic operating conditions,” said Yaghoobi Nia.

As for manufacturability, the co-crystal engineering process was designed to be compatible with existing perovskite manufacturing workflows.

“From a process perspective it is a single additional deposition step on top of a standard 3D perovskite layer,” explained Yaghoobi Nia, adding that it does not require complex synthesis, high-temperature processing, vacuum steps, or new capital-intensive tools. “This lowers the barrier for technology transfer to existing PV manufacturing lines,” she noted.

The 2D co-crystal layer is formed by solution deposition from a non-polar solvent, followed by mild thermal annealing. “Importantly, the complexity is chemical rather than technological. The innovation lies in molecular design and interfacial chemistry, not in added manufacturing steps. This makes the approach highly attractive for scale-up and industrial adoption,” stressed Yaghoobi Nia

The research was led by a team from Iritaly Trading Company and École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), joined by researchers from University of Rome Tor Vergata, Institute of Structure of Matter, Argonne National Laboratory, Italy-based Greatcell Solar.

The researchers assessed the work with BGA as representing a “groundbreaking compound for realizing unique co-crystal low-dimensional perovskite phases using non-polar solvents, leading to highly efficient and stable perovskite devices.”

It is detailed in “Co-crystal engineering of a two-dimensional perovskite phase for perovskite solar modules with improved efficiency and stability,” published in Nature Energy.