Early Solar forecast: First half 2026 solar irradiance outlook

The first half of 2026 is shaping up to deliver a mixed solar outlook globally, according to analysis by Solcast data scientists. Seasonal forecasts from multiple weather agencies suggest a challenging start to 2026 for solar operators in Europe, but early signs of a sunny start to summer, with the opposite in the US with broad negative anomalies forecast for most of the US in February, March, and April after a strong January.
Almost all forecasts suggest a first half of 2026 for Australia, including a particularly clear January for peak summer conditions and whilst most of Asia faces cloudier than normal conditions, Eastern China seems likely to benefit from clear conditions. ENSO variability adds further complexity, with neutral conditions expected early in the year before a possible shift toward El Niño later in 2026.
Across the Americas, conditions vary sharply by region and season. North America begins the year strongly, particularly in January, though the Pacific Northwest bucks the trend with cloudier skies. California is forecast to avoid the heavier cloud cover predicted elsewhere, maintaining relatively favorable conditions. By midyear, approaching peak solar generating season, the southern United States and eastern Mexico are expected to outperform seasonal averages, with late spring and early summer contributing to the gains. This, plus increasing capacity year-on-year, makes it certain that each grid will see new solar records set throughout the year. Central America and much of Argentina and eastern Brazil also feature among the regions likely to see above-average irradiance early in the year.
Read full global forecast coverage on pv magazine Global
The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.