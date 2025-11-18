Universities are turning solar furniture into campus infrastructure

Renewable distributed energy resources (DERs) are increasingly a key part of university campus decarbonization and resilience strategies. For students, they’re also becoming laptop charging hubs, lunch tables and study spots.

Solar furniture, which couples shaded tables, benches and outdoor workstations with solar PV panels, batteries and device charging, is springing up on campuses around the country. Though many colleges and universities pursue ambitious decarbonization goals, traditional solar is often slow to deploy due to permitting or space constraints, capital cycles or directorial will. It also may not resonate with the school’s present and past community, who often have strong memories about how the campus should look.

According to Vanessa Branco, the chief sales and marketing officer at solar workstation company Sunbolt, solar furniture occupies a different niche. The small and autonomous systems are quick to install anywhere on campus and don’t require electrical tie-ins. Solar workstations, she said, offer a straightforward way for universities to visibly translate lofty or abstract climate goals into “turnkey, off-grid infrastructure that’s not just functional but actively invites engagement.”

While solar furniture is generally around the same size as a classic workstation, it can pack a powerful punch. Sunbolt’s workstations integrate 1,000 W of high-efficiency panels and 200 Ah of lithium storage, which Branco notes can provide approximately three days of autonomous operation under typical campus loads. Systems typically “fully recharge in one full-sun day,” she said, offering reliable performance even during seasonal shifts or intermittent usage.

That reliability matters because demand is steep and frequent, particularly for systems placed in high-traffic areas like quads or central squares. Some stations see near-constant utilization and can “charge up to 150 devices daily,” according to Sunbolt; as universities continue growing enrollment without necessarily expanding the campus, providing more spaces for students to power up, relax or study is critical.

Solar furniture can also provide an innovative learning environment for students and researchers alike, as systems can generate data points on energy usage behavior, load profiles and distributed charging. Branco pointed out that most of Sunbolt’s models have “remote monitoring as standard,” which enables anyone with access credentials to view each system’s usage and output data from anywhere in the world.

It’s a popular feature for professors to integrate into STEM programs, she said, as it provides an opportunity for hands-on learning that lets students analyze performance, evaluate variability or compare PV performance against weather patterns.

“These [systems] spark sustainability discussions,” Branco noted, pointing out that many deployments are also tied as much to wellbeing as to energy. At Southern New Hampshire University, students led the installation of a Sunbolt workstation featuring the plaque, “To let the sun recharge your devices & recharge your minds.”

Students report refreshed focus and stress reduction from outdoor study areas, Branco said, adding that there’s also a “wellness aspect of just being outside [and] reducing the risk of germs in flu-season from working inside the office or classroom all day.”

Resiliency is an added benefit. Developed originally after Hurricane Sandy, Sunbolt’s furniture is designed for robust, off-grid operation that can withstand storms and help provide power during emergencies.