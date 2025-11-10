Investors back battery expansion with new BrightNight and Plus Power deals

From ESS News

Key financing milestones have been hit for US projects and developments, both in standalone and hybrid energy storage.

Power and digital infrastructure company BrightNight and and joint-venture- partner Cordelio Power announced they have reached financial close on the Pioneer Clean Energy Center in Yuma, Arizona, combining 300 MWac of solar generation with 300 MW / 1,200 MWh of battery storage. The project is being developed to supply a local utility under a long-term tolling agreement and is designed to provide dispatchable, firm clean power to support Arizona’s growing energy demand.

Meanwhile, Plus Power has secured $160 million in tax equity financing from Morgan Stanley to support two standalone battery energy storage projects in New England. The investment includes $95 million for the 150 MW / 300 MWh Cranberry Point facility in Carver, Massachusetts (shown in the photo above), which began operations in May 2025, and $65 million for the 175 MW / 350 MWh Cross Town facility in Gorham, Maine, due online in “late Q4 2025,” implying operation within weeks.

