Investors back battery expansion with new BrightNight and Plus Power deals

The deal for the new project in Arizona comes from a lending consortium, while Plus Power secures new funding to expand its New England footprint.

Image: Plus Power

Key financing milestones have been hit for US projects and developments, both in standalone and hybrid energy storage.

Power and digital infrastructure company BrightNight and and joint-venture- partner Cordelio Power announced they have reached financial close on the Pioneer Clean Energy Center in Yuma, Arizona, combining 300 MWac of solar generation with 300 MW / 1,200 MWh of battery storage. The project is being developed to supply a local utility under a long-term tolling agreement and is designed to provide dispatchable, firm clean power to support Arizona’s growing energy demand.

Meanwhile, Plus Power has secured $160 million in tax equity financing from Morgan Stanley to support two standalone battery energy storage projects in New England. The investment includes $95 million for the 150 MW / 300 MWh Cranberry Point facility in Carver, Massachusetts (shown in the photo above), which began operations in May 2025, and $65 million for the 175 MW / 350 MWh Cross Town facility in Gorham, Maine, due online in “late Q4 2025,” implying operation within weeks.

