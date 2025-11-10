Investors back battery expansion with new BrightNight and Plus Power deals

Key financing milestones have been hit for US projects and developments, both in standalone and hybrid energy storage.
Power and digital infrastructure company BrightNight and and joint-venture- partner Cordelio Power announced they have reached financial close on the Pioneer Clean Energy Center in Yuma, Arizona, combining 300 MWac of solar generation with 300 MW / 1,200 MWh of battery storage. The project is being developed to supply a local utility under a long-term tolling agreement and is designed to provide dispatchable, firm clean power to support Arizona’s growing energy demand.
Meanwhile, Plus Power has secured $160 million in tax equity financing from Morgan Stanley to support two standalone battery energy storage projects in New England. The investment includes $95 million for the 150 MW / 300 MWh Cranberry Point facility in Carver, Massachusetts (shown in the photo above), which began operations in May 2025, and $65 million for the 175 MW / 350 MWh Cross Town facility in Gorham, Maine, due online in “late Q4 2025,” implying operation within weeks.
To read the full story, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.