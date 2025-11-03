Zinc battery maker Eos Energy to invest $353m in manufacturing expansion

Zinc battery manufacturer Eos Energy Enterprises is pumping a total of $352.9 million to relocate its company headquarters to Pennsylvania and expand its existing manufacturing operation in Allegheny County.
As part of its Pennsylvania manufacturing expansion, Eos will lease an existing 432,000-square-foot facility in Marshall Township in northern Allegheny County where new production lines are planned for deployment. The company’s existing headquarters are in Edison, New Jersey. It already leases two facilities in Pennsylvania, in Turtle Creek, where its initial expansion into the state began in 2024 with an automated production line.
Eos is known for its aqueous zinc battery solutions, such as the Znyth product, which is aimed at the utility and commercial and industrial markets. Pennsylvania’s Governor Josh Shapiro has pledged a $22 million investment into the company’s Allegheny County expansion, which will create at least 735 new jobs and retain 265 current positions.
