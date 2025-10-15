BLUETTI launches new residential energy storage and sodium-ion portable power solutions

Energy storage specialist BLUETTI has launched its first AC-coupled EnergyPro 6K Energy Storage System (EP6K), targeting homeowners seeking to add battery storage to existing solar systems. Concurrently, addressing the need for reliable power in winter storms and extreme cold, the company also released the Pioneer Na Portable Power Station, reportedly the world’s first commercially available unit using sodium-ion battery technology, according to Popular Science.

As BLUETTI’s first AC-coupled ESS, the EP6K with AT1 Smart Distribution Panel integrates with existing rooftop solar systems and major inverters to form an independent microgrid. When the power goes out, solar continues generating, while the system connects solar arrays, the grid, generators, and EVs to provide reliable home backup, smart load management, and up to 80% higher solar self-consumption.

Each EP6K delivers 5.76 kW of continuous power and 7.68 kWh of capacity within a slim 7.3-inch chassis for neat wall-mounting or floor-standing. Scalable up to five units in parallel, the system delivers 28.8 kW output and 38.4 kWh storage – enough to support a lightly used home for 10 days. It utilizes durable and safe LiFePO₄ batteries, backed by a 10-year warranty, which deliver an estimated payback in as little as five years, with actual savings and payback varying by household. Furthermore, its passive air-cooling system ensures near-silent operation at just 31 dB, and the intelligent control system can proactively monitor weather alerts to pre-charge, and it will automatically shut off heavy-duty appliances during outages.

Eligible for the 30% Residential Clean Energy Credit through December 31, 2025, the EnergyPro 6K ESS offers U.S. homeowners a timely incentive to invest in clean energy storage. Pricing starts at $3,987, with an extra 8% off using code BLUETTI8OFF.

BLUETTI’s new Pioneer Na marks a major step in alternative battery chemistries. Its sodium-ion cells offer enhanced thermal stability, reducing the risk of thermal runaway compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries in freezing temperatures. The unit charges reliably at −15 C (5 F) and discharges at −25 C (−13 F), making it a safer power source for winter storm preparedness and cold-weather outdoor adventures.

The Pioneer Na delivers 900 Wh of capacity and 1,500 W output (up to 2,250 W in Power Lifting Mode), powering a wide range of devices. Its sodium-based chemistry offers a more sustainable alternative to lithium and cobalt, with readily available materials and a lower production footprint. It recharges from 0–80% in just 35 minutes. To prove its durability, the unit will be tested during an upcoming Antarctic expedition.

The Pioneer Na is available at an introductory price of $799 through December 15, 2025, with an additional 8% off using code BLUETTI8OFF.