Don’t leave money on the table: How timely renewable energy quality data leads to smart decisions

The financial consequences of inadequate data systems in renewable energy projects can be staggering. Drew Epps, President of MidDel Consulting, recalls a recent example where an independent power producer (IPP) in the California Independent System Operators (CAISO) market failed to submit proper status updates for their resource adequacy contracts. “A malfunctioning spreadsheet-based process went unnoticed for an entire month, causing CAISO to believe the unit was offline,” said Epps. “This resulted in nearly half a million dollars in forfeited monthly resource adequacy payments.”

Similarly, another facility suffered a multi-million-dollar hit during California market volatility when they couldn’t accurately track their position in real-time. Unable to keep up with rapidly changing market conditions and curtailments, they adopted a defensive strategy of going long in the market to protect themselves. While this prevented potentially catastrophic losses, it still cost them several million dollars – revenue that could have been earned with proper data systems and commercial operations infrastructure.

These examples illustrate that in today’s complex energy markets, reliable data isn’t just nice to have—it’s essential for financial survival.

Complexity of energy transactions

Gone are the days when renewable energy projects could rely on simple power purchase agreements (PPAs) with straightforward pricing. Today’s energy landscape involves multiple layers of financial obligations and market participation requirements. Even projects with PPAs must participate in ISO and RTO markets, creating complex commercial operational responsibilities that many developers don’t anticipate.

The expansion of energy imbalance markets, particularly in western states, has added another layer of intricacy. Projects must now provide specific forecast data for scheduling and trading around their assets. Failure to understand these requirements can result in unexpected imbalance charges, as one mid-sized IPP discovered when they received $60,000-70,000 monthly bills from CAISO because they weren’t following transmission provider requirements properly.

These regulatory and market complexities amplify the importance of understanding all contractual obligations from the development stage forward. Too often, companies excel at project financing and development but fail to adequately plan for commercial operations, leading to costly surprises once the project becomes operational.

Common data challenges

The most common recurring data issues for renewable energy commercial operations include:

Meter Data Inconsistencies: Many facilities use test metering during development and commissioning but fail to switch to ISO meters when going commercially live. This creates situations where companies book revenue based on one set of measurements while being charged based on different numbers from utility meters.

Timeliness: Poor market positions can result from inaccurate or untimely price curves and delayed forecasts. When traders can’t access real-time position data (such as when feeds go down) they lose visibility into their total position across bilateral deals and exchange transactions, leading to execution errors.

System Integration Failures: Technical issues can plague the end-to-end data processing chain, from remote terminal units (RTUs) to SCADA systems, PI systems, and transaction management systems. Each handoff point represents a potential failure mode that can disrupt critical data flows to trading teams.

Spreadsheet Dependencies: Over-reliance on spreadsheet-based operations persists throughout the industry, creating single points of failure and opportunities for human error. Modern commercial operations have volumes of complex data that spreadsheets cannot handle reliably.

Best practices

It’s important to include all relevant personnel in planning from the beginning, as different stakeholders have different needs. This should include those involved in energy trading, risk management, settlements, operations, and asset management, from the project development stage forward.

Early Commercial Planning: Companies must identify all data needs upfront, understanding exactly who needs what information and when. This includes not just operational data but also contractual obligations, notification requirements, and reporting standards across multiple stakeholders.

End-to-End Testing: Beyond traditional user acceptance testing, projects need comprehensive commercial readiness assessments. These should test the entire data flow from generation through settlement, ensuring all systems work together seamlessly when the project goes live.

Systematic Approach: Managing commercial operations through spreadsheets is not possible for any business seeking to scale. Modern systems must handle thousands of SCADA tags, multiple meter readings, forecast data integration, and real-time position management. Proper data architecture and systematic processes are essential.

Data Validation and Backup: Implementing shadow settlement processes and meter validation systems helps catch errors before they become costly problems. Check meters should be compared against utility meters within small margins, with automated alerts when discrepancies arise.

Robust data pipelines

Effective commercial operations depend on several key data pipeline principles. This includes, ensuring data is available when decisions need to be made, with systems accommodating the different timing requirements of day-ahead trading versus real-time operations. Accuracy and validation processes are equally critical. Multiple data sources should be cross validated, with inverter data rolling up to meter readings and internal meters shadowing utility meters with automated discrepancy alerts. Organizations need to establish a single source of truth, ensuring all stakeholders work from the same data set to avoid conflicting position reports that can lead to costly errors.

Finally, systems must be built for scalability, handling not just current data volumes but anticipated growth across multiple projects and markets without requiring complete overhauls.

Avoid costly errors

Projects that don’t invest in proper data infrastructure and commercial planning can face expensive remediation efforts later. Resource adequacy obligations, imbalance charges, and market timing requirements all require precise data management and rapid response capabilities.

Companies that invest in modern data management software or partner with service firms can plan and implement processes to capture maximum value from their renewable energy investments. Otherwise, you run the risk of leaving money on the table simply because of poor data management.

Author: Eric Baller, chief product officer at Radian Generation

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.