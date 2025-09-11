Canada set to surpass 2024 solar growth with rise in behind-the-meter PV

From pv magazine Global

Behind-the-meter solar installations, consisting of residential systems that generate electricity for direct use, are having an active year in Canada, according to Phil McKay, senior director of technical and utility affairs at CanREA.

McKay told pv magazine that Canada appears on track to exceed the 314 MW of solar deployed last year. “I think we’re going to be over the figure this year,” McKay said. “With a lot of that being behind the meter and distributed.”

With nationwide solar deployment figures not available until year-end, McKay said some provinces have already reported strong results.

Alberta, which holds the largest share of solar projects in Canada, reported 43 MW of behind-the-meter installations in the first half of the year, alongside 5 MW of distributed generation.

McKay said that while Canada has historically had low power bills, prices have risen due to aging infrastructure and climate change, leading more customers to adopt behind-the-meter systems. Favorable policies and financing for home battery storage in some provinces are also driving growth.

CanREA noted rising interest in balcony solar, a technology not yet available in Canada. McKay said utilities, provincial authorities and media outlets are asking about its potential.

“I think there’s this big pent-up demand of people who weren’t ready to spend CAD 25,000 ($18,100) or CAD 30,000 on a grid-connected system who are thinking, ‘I’d go to Walmart and spend CAD 1,000,’” he said.

Larger-scale solar has had a slower year, but McKay said a 112 MW project near Edmonton International Airport is expected to come online in the second half.

He said investment tax credits and a shortage of energy supply are key drivers for large-scale projects.

McKay pointed to Ontario, historically resistant to renewables, as a province showing more interest. “I think they’ve had candid conversations with the system operator that has said ‘we’re going to be short by 2026, 2027,’ and nothing else can build besides the distributed generation.”

CanREA data shows more than 10 GW of renewable energy procurement scheduled across Canada in coming years.

Quebec is among the provinces leading PV development, with a plan to deploy 3 GW of solar by 2035, beginning with a 300 MW solar tender announced in May.