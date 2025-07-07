WorldOne Energies to set up 1 GW solar module factory in Canada

From pv magazine India
WorldOne Energies has announced plans to establish a 1 GW solar module manufacturing facility in Ontario, Canada, marking a major step in its global expansion beyond India. The facility will produce TOPCon bifacial modules and cater to the North American market.
The company said the new plant will bolster clean energy supply chains, support local solar adoption, foster collaborative R&D, and enable long-term partnerships with EPCs, governments, and developers worldwide.
Headquartered in India, WorldOne Energies operates a 1.2 GW annual manufacturing capacity for TOPCon bifacial dual-glass solar PV modules. It also produces battery energy storage systems (BESS) and EV charging solutions. All products are BIS-certified and ALMM-approved.
WorldOne Energies is actively exploring international opportunities in:
- Canada – supporting national clean energy goals and local manufacturing
- Africa – delivering decentralized solar and storage solutions
- Middle East and Southeast Asia – pursuing utility-scale and commercial projects
- United States – advancing clean energy collaboration and solar adoption
- United Kingdom – aiding the green transition and energy resilience efforts
