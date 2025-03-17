What’s next for American battery manufacturing

From ESS News
The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act set in motion a nationwide push to reshore clean energy manufacturing. But the recent change in administration has left the industry wary of what lies ahead in a volatile trade environment.
A group of solar and storage executives recently gathered at the Intersolar and Energy Storage North America conference in San Diego, California, to discuss the opportunities and challenges for manufacturers navigating the present moment. The panel was moderated by Yogin Kothari, the chief strategy officer at the Solar Energy Manufacturers for America (SEMA) Coalition.
Panelists noted that, without the IRA, domestic production would not be as financially viable; the policy has provided a greater sense of certainty and stability in a volatile trade environment. Companies that previously relied on offshore production have since been able to expand within the States.
And the bill has attracted international companies of all shapes and sizes.
