What’s next for American battery manufacturing

Industry experts at Intersolar and Energy Storage North America explained that cooperation between companies, favorable policy and smart site selection are key to expanding domestic battery production.

Image: JinkoSolar

Share

From ESS News

The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act set in motion a nationwide push to reshore clean energy manufacturing. But the recent change in administration has left the industry wary of what lies ahead in a volatile trade environment.

A group of solar and storage executives recently gathered at the Intersolar and Energy Storage North America conference in San Diego, California, to discuss the opportunities and challenges for manufacturers navigating the present moment. The panel was moderated by Yogin Kothari, the chief strategy officer at the Solar Energy Manufacturers for America (SEMA) Coalition.

Panelists noted that, without the IRA, domestic production would not be as financially viable; the policy has provided a greater sense of certainty and stability in a volatile trade environment. Companies that previously relied on offshore production have since been able to expand within the States.

And the bill has attracted international companies of all shapes and sizes.

Read the full story on our ESS News website

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Amid financial turmoil, Sunnova awards $2.12 million in bonuses to top executives
14 March 2025 The bonuses fall on the cusp of the company's recent layoffs, resignation of its CEO and bankruptcy rumors.