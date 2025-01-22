Sunrise brief: Trump orders pause to IRA funding

Trump orders pause to IRA funding An executive order released by the White House states, “All agencies shall immediately pause the disbursement of funds appropriated through the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022”.

DOE roadmap shows how to speed interconnection of distributed solar and storage The roadmap presents 39 ways to improve interconnection of distributed energy resources. DOE plans to offer funding support to collaborative teams working to implement the solutions.

Section 179D energy efficiency tax deduction tools updated The DOE has launched a web portal to enable faster tax deduction calculations for energy efficiency upgrades that drive 25% savings in lighting, HVAC, water heating, and building envelopes (but not solar).

Palmetto secures $1.2 billion for residential solar financing The capital is expected to support 2024 and 2025 Palmetto LightReach residential solar contracts.

S&P Global: Annual battery cell production passes 10 billion, lower prices to stimulate demand While oversupply remains a feature of the lithium-ion battery production landscape, large production volumes are accelerating innovation and enhancing energy storage competitiveness. S&P Global analysis reveals that balance is likely to return to the global market in the coming years as stationary energy storage and EV adoption continues to accelerate.

BLM seeks public input for Idaho renewable energy projects The Bureau of Land Management is seeking preliminary input for potential solar, battery energy storage and wind generation projects in Idaho.

Exus secures $312 million for solar-plus-storage project in New Mexico Energy from the project will be purchased by Public Service Company of New Mexico to support a Meta data center in New Mexico.

Development of solar fuels that could transform chemical industry The Liquid Solar Alliance looks to reimagine the chemical industry by coupling electricity from solar energy with semiconductor materials to transform carbon dioxide into ethylene.

U.S. corporate funding for solar energy falls 24% in 2024 Solar venture capital, mergers and acquisitions, and debt financing funding totaled $26.3 billion in 2024, according to report from Mercom Capital.