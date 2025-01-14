Sunrise brief: U.S. solar panel supply ‘sufficient’ but two bottlenecks hold industry back

Clean energy affordability: Where does it start? When it comes to realizing the benefits of clean energy incentives in residential areas, the spotlight shines on state and federal programs that encourage energy efficiency and weatherization efforts.

Carrier launches new air-to-water heat pumps for residential, commercial applications Carrier, a heating solutions provider, introduced a new 4-14 kW line of heat pumps with a coefficient of performance of up to 4.90. The system use propane as the refrigerant and can reportedly reach leaving water temperature of 167 F.

Midea unveils energy-efficient heat pump water heater The air-source water heater is almost four times more efficient than traditional water heaters, the company says.

The fastest energy change in history continues Solar and wind are being installed at a rate that is five times faster than all other new electricity sources combined. This offers compelling market-based evidence that PV and wind are now the most competitive and practical methods for deploying new generating capacity.

U.S. solar panel supply ‘sufficient’ but two bottlenecks hold industry back Solar panel supply is no issue, but other installation bottlenecks have emerged, said a report from Clean Energy Associates.

Global cleantech investment expected to surpass fossil fuels for the first time in 2025 Global clean energy supply investments will reach $670 billion this year, said a report from S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The U.S. economy needs VPP 2.0, utilities could deliver Virtual power plants can play an essential role in meeting rising electricity demand, but to do so, utilities must bring them into the heart of their planning and rapidly take it to grid scale.