Sunrise brief: U.S. doubles solar polysilicon and wafer tariffs on China

Flexible interconnection can generate 176% more revenue for community solar, report finds A report by the Solar and Storage Industries Institute shows that flexible interconnection, which adjusts solar output based on grid conditions, can offer significant economic benefit to community solar developers.
The solar industry’s top 10 priorities for Trump The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) proposed ten facets of a strong solar industry under a Trump administration.
U.S. doubles solar polysilicon and wafer tariffs on China Section 301 tariffs on imported solar polysilicon and wafers were increased to 50%.
Distributed energy storage provider closes $150 million in financing Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group provided the funding to help Convergent Energy and Power advance its energy storage and solar portfolio in North America.
