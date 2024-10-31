Sunrise brief: First Solar misses on Q3 revenue, lowers 2025 guidance

ESIG calls for adopting standards for transmission-connected renewables, storage “Too few entities” in the U.S. have adopted a global standard for transmission-connected solar, wind and storage projects that would prevent future large-scale grid disturbance events, says a brief from the Energy Systems Integration Group (ESIG).

ESS uses iron flow battery deployments to adapt to new customer requirements Oregon-based company said iron flow batteries can be a “fast response” storage technology.

First Solar misses on Q3 revenue, lowers 2025 guidance The U.S. thin-film solar manufacturer posted revenues roughly 18% short of Wall Street consensus expectations.

Solar module manufacturing capacity could exceed 1.5 TW by 2035, says IEA The International Energy Agency’s (IEA) latest report, which maps out the future evolution of clean energy manufacturing, says the combined global market for PV, wind turbines, electric cars, batteries, electrolyzers, and heat pumps will rise from $700 billion in 2023 to more than $2 trillion by 2035.

Solar tracker manufacturer Nextracker reports 29% year-on-year growth The U.S. manufacturer of sun-tracking solar mounts posted $1.35 billion in revenue for the first half of fiscal year 2025.