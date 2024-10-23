Sunrise brief: Tax credits announced for solar ingot and wafer manufacturing 

Also on the rise: Developer bolsters 1.3 GW Vista Sands Solar proposal with detailed benefits analysis. Striking a balance: Growth, energy and decarbonization.

Striking a balance: Growth, energy and decarbonization By prioritizing the combination of electrification and digitization, what Schneider Electric calls Electricity 4.0, we can ensure that technology and other critical sectors like buildings, industry, and transportation run efficiently and are powered with the cleanest possible energy mix.

Developer bolsters 1.3 GW Vista Sands Solar proposal with detailed benefits analysis Doral Renewables turns to research firm to show public health, ecosystem and economic benefits.

Tax credits announced for solar ingot and wafer manufacturing  New incentives support solar manufacturers and encourage the domestic buildout of the earlier stages of the solar supply chain.

