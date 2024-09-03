IED expands its global footprint in the U.S.

Since its founding in 1993, Spanish electronics company IED (Industrial Electronic Development) has established itself as a leader in power electronics and control systems. Headquartered in Spain, with established operations in India and China, IED is a technological leader in its field, offering solutions and products across various sectors, including wind energy, industrial automation, agriculture, and construction. The company is now expanding its global footprint in the U.S.

For over a decade, IED has been a key supplier to North America’s wind and solar sectors, delivering tens of thousands of units primarily under its commercial brands IED, IGP, and SUNNER. This extensive experience underscores the company’s commitment to quality and innovation. By expanding its operations in the U.S., IED aims to enhance its ability to serve its American customers more effectively, providing them with easier access to its extensive range of products and advanced technologies. This strategic move is designed to drive competitiveness and efficiency in the market.

In recent years, IED has seen remarkable growth in the photovoltaic sector. Under the brand SUNNER, IED’s U.S. subsidiary is poised for increased activity in this rapidly expanding market. After more than a decade of supplying equipment for photovoltaic parks, IED has become a technological leader in electronic control systems for solar trackers. The company says its advancements in product and technology development, particularly in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, edge computing, smart controlling, and advanced battery management, are set to revolutionize the industry. These innovations will pave the way for next-generation solar trackers that offer enhanced performance, reliability, and security.

IED’s strategic expansion into the U.S. is about more than just increasing market presence; the company says it’s about fostering closer relationships with its current clients and partners. Among these are some of the largest companies in the world, which have significant operations in the U.S.. By establishing a stronger local presence, IED says it aims to support the robust adoption of its technologies, helping its clients achieve greater operational efficiencies and competitive advantages.

The decision to prioritize the solar photovoltaic and wind sectors in its U.S. operations reflects the growing importance of renewable energy in the global energy landscape. By focusing on these sectors, IED believes it is well-positioned to contribute to the ongoing transition to sustainable energy sources, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change and reduce carbon emissions.

With advanced technology solutions and a strong focus on customer satisfaction, IED says it is ready to make a bigger impact on the American renewable energy market and that this move supports the shift towards sustainable energy and will help the company stay at the forefront of industry innovation.