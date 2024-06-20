Longi launches ultra-black HPBC solar modules for residential applications

From pv magazine Global
Chinese solar module manufacturer Longi unveiled last week a new module series based on its proprietary hybrid passivated back contact (HPBC) cell technology at the SNEC tradeshow in Shanghai, China.
The new Hi-MO X6 Artist panel is available in two versions dubbed Ultra Black and Full Black, which share the same electrical specifications.
The new products are sold with wattages ranging from 420 W to 430 W and power conversion efficiency spanning from 21.5% to 22.3%. The open-circuit voltage is between 39.45 V and 40.05 V and the short-circuit current is between 13.54 A and 13.77 A.
The modules have a temperature coefficient of -0.29%/C and a maximum system voltage of 1,500. Their size is 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and their weight is 22.5 kg. They also feature IP68 junction boxes and 3.2 mm coated tempered glass.
The new products come with a 30-year linear power output warranty, with the 30-year end power output being guaranteed to be no less than 86.9% of the nominal output power.
The new modules are based on HPBC all-black cells and structured glass, which the manufacturer said ensures uniform light reflection in various directions. This feature guarantees a consistent black appearance without glare, regardless of the installation angle.
Unlike traditional solar modules priced by wattage, the Hi-MO X6 Artist is priced by square meter, facilitating easier alignment of the roof area with solar module size and simplifying cost calculations for homeowners. The version with a power output of 450 W is priced at CNY 298 ($41.7)/m2 and the 430W model is sold at CNY 268/m2.
Longi said that the Hi-MO X6 Artist module will enter mass production in the fourth quarter of this year and will be simultaneously available in all global markets.
In March, Longi launched its Hi-MO X6 Explorer and Hi-MO X6 Guardian modules. Later in late May, it presented the Hi-MO X6 Scientist panel. In June, it unveiled the Hi-MO 9 panel.
