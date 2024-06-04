Solar carport to provide 100% electricity needs for Los Angeles Six Flags

Recom Technologies, a European PV module manufacturer, has partnered with Solar Optimum to supply solar panels for a solar carport project at the Six Flags amusement park in California.

The 12.37 MW solar carport system will be constructed over the main guest and employee parking lots. It is expected to offset 100% of the park’s electricity usage.

The project is the largest solar carport in California, and the “largest single-interconnection commercial and industrial development in the world,” said Ara Krikorian, executive vice president of commercial development, Solar Optimum.

Once operational, the project is expected to produce 20.8 million kWh annually, equivalent to the power demand of nearly 3,000 homes. It is expected to offset the carbon emissions equivalent to taking over 3,100 cars off the road each year.

The park will purchase electricity produced by the system over a 25-year period, leading to an estimated 517 million kWh produced over the period.

The project includes a 1.96 MW / 7.89 MWh battery energy storage system.

The carport will make use of Recom Panther bifacial half-cut solar panels. The bifacial panels produce electricity from sunlight above as well as reflected up from the ground to the backside of the panel.

Recom’s Panther series of solar modules is offered in various formats including G1: 158.75mm; M6: 166mm; M10: 182mm; G12: 210mm. Wattage ratings range from 360 W to 665 W, and the company offers both monofacial and bifacial panels with varied frame and backsheet options.

Recom offers a 25-year product warranty for its panels. The panels offer a first year output of 98% of initial rating, less than 0.54 % annual degradation, and a 25-year output of over 85%.

Six Flags’ latest project adds to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Northern California and Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey, which have also developed on-site solar facilities with over 30 MW of operational solar capacity.

Once the Los Angeles carport is complete, Six Flags will have a combined total of 42.37 MW of solar assets, ranking it among the largest investors of on-site commercial solar.

“Here in California, innovation and climate action go hand-in-hand – our success as America’s economic powerhouse and the world’s fourth largest economy is built on our ambitious transition to a cleaner, greener future. Six Flags’ commitment to clean energy is the type of work that will power our future and ensure our kids have a healthy planet to call home,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom