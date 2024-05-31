Alliant Energy completes 200 MW solar project in Wisconsin

Alliant Energy announced it has completed construction of the Grant County Solar project, a 200 MW facility in Potosi, Wisconsin that is large enough to generate the equivalent electricity demand of 50,000 homes annually.

The Grant County project covers 1,400 acres and is comprised of more than 430,000 solar panels. Alliant developed 350 acres of the site to host native pollinator habitats.

The company expects more than $30 million in shared revenues to be generated for the county and town over the life of the project.

“Solar lease payments help local landowners like me diversify our income and preserve our land’s value for the future,” said Dave Fritz, local business owner and participating landowner. “In terms of economic impact, the Grant County Solar Project delivered on its promise of jobs and will benefit local taxpayers for decades thanks to the added shared revenue payments.”

Alliant Energy contracted with a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources for construction of the solar facility. Construction began in September 2022, employing more than 700 people.

The project is part of Alliant’s 12-project portfolio in Wisconsin totaling 1,089 MW. The project portfolio is expected to create more than 2,700 construction jobs and generate enough power for nearly 300,000 Wisconsin homes annually.

Alliant also plans to develop nearly 275 MW of energy storage capacity alongside its Wisconsin solar portfolio. This includes the 100 MW Grant County battery storage project that will be co-located with the 200 MW solar facility. The battery project is a four-hour duration facility. FlexGen was selected as the equipment provider for the batteries and energy management systems.

Alliant Energy provides regulated energy service to 1 million electric customers and 425,000 natural gas customers in Wisconsin and Iowa. Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL) are Alliant Energy’s two public energy companies.