Arevon breaks ground on 228 MW solar project in Indiana

Renewables developer Arevon Energy announced it has broken ground on a 228 MW solar project in Posey County, Indiana, among the largest solar projects in the state.

Betchel is the project’s engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor. The project, called Posey Solar, is expected to become operational by mid-2025.

Arevon and CenterPoint Energy first announced their partnership on the project in February 2021. CenterPoint received final approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission in October 2023 to acquire the project. The utility will be long-term owner and operator of the project.

“We value the relationship built with Arevon as we continue through the process to construct and bring into service a renewable project that will further diversify CenterPoint Energy’s electric generation portfolio,” said Richard Leger, senior vice president, Indiana Electric and CenterPoint Energy.

The project will create more than 200 full-time construction jobs at peak construction. It has a multi-million dollar budget for operations and maintenance over its estimated 35-year life.

Posey Solar will include a 20-acre local pollinator garden within its footprint. An estimated over $30 million in local tax revenues will be delivered over the life of the project. Over $31.2 million will be diverted to Posey County hotels, restaurants, and other local businesses. The project developers have also committed to providing funds to the Marrs Township Fire Department over the life of the project, including contributing $219,000 toward new communications towers that will support radio service for first responders.

“Posey Solar provides significant benefits to the state of Indiana and to Posey County, including cost-effective renewable energy, substantial construction jobs, and long-term tax benefits to the region,” said Kevin Smith, chief executive officer, Arevon.

Arevon is a utility-scale renewables developer providing energy to utilities and corporations across North America. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and New York City, the company operates more than 3.5 GW of solar, storage, and hybrid projects and has more than 6 GW of projects in development.