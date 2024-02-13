The top ten solar panel brands serving the U.S. market

SolarReviews, a solar informational site and provider of the Solar Calculator for residential solar savings estimates, released a report ranking the top ten solar panel manufacturers serving the U.S. market. The report ranks solar panel brands based on a variety of weighted metrics, including product quality, bankability, dealer networks, and more.

“2023 was an interesting year for solar, with rising interest rates and changes to major state solar policies altering the industry landscape. It’s more important than ever that homeowners and installers have access to trustworthy information about investing in solar,” said Andy Sendy, president, SolarReviews.

SolarReviews ranked the brands based on the following weights: value (25%), module quality (20%), company financial performance (20%), investment in U.S. market (15%), warranty (10%), and dealer network quality (10%).

The report weighed hundreds of datapoints gathered from solar panel spec sheets, company financial statements, and state-level government statistics to score each brand.

The panel brands were ranked as follows:

Qcells Silfab Solar JA Solar JinkoSolar Canadian Solar Longi Panasonic REC Maxeon SEG Solar

Qcells was ranked first for the second year in a row.

“This recognition reflects our dedication to developing high-quality, long-lasting solar products for our customers and our $2.5 billion investment in Georgia to expand our operations and onshore a fully integrated solar supply chain,” said David Shin, president, Qcells North America. “Just this past October, we began the assembly of two new solar products at our expanded Dalton, Georgia, facility: The Q.TRON G2 residential solar panel and a bifacial panel for the commercial and utility market.”

Silfab Solar had a significant rise through the rankings, placing second in 2024.

“Our significant rise in the ranking is a testament to Silfab’s long and successful made-in-America production of high-performing, durable solar modules,” said Paolo Maccario, president and chief executive officer, Silfab Solar. “For decades, Silfab’s core philosophy is to utilize best-in-class technology and superior quality control to deliver next-generation solar for residential and commercial customers.”

For international ranking of solar panel brands based on quality, performance, and reliability read the July 2023 annual PV Module Index report from Renewable Energy Test Center (RETC). This report ranked solar panels based on performance under a wide set of stress tests in its lab. The top overall performers, in alphabetical order, were Astronergy, JA Solar, JinkoSolar, Longi Solar, Qcells, Runergy, Trina Solar, and Yingli Solar.