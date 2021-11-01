Sunrise brief: Regulators axe grid access charge for solar

Also on the rise: Utilities tap batteries for a growing list of grid services, and Amazon backs a transformer-based EV fast charger startup.

Image: SolarReviews

Arizona regulators axe grid access charge. The decade-old charge is a thing of the past after regulators agreed that solar customers pay their fair share of grid costs.

Utilities lean on batteries to deliver a growing list of grid services. Most utility-scale battery storage applications handle several roles depending on revenue opportunities or system support requirements.

Startup Sunday. Amazon funds transformer-based EV fast charger.

Primergy completes 5 MW solar project for Colorado electric co-operative. The company will operate the facility, which will sell power under a 25-year PPA.

CIT Group leads financing for solar-plus-storage portfolio. Amp Energy is developing five separate solar power generation systems at four project sites in central New York State.

 

