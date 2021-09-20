Sunrise brief: Three big solar projects win approval in Ohio

Ohio approves more than 530 MW of solar additions. Three utility-scale projects won approval from the state’s power siting board.
Arizona battery energy storage system enters service near Phoenix. The 25 MW battery system consists of a series of Tesla Megapacks connected to Salt River Project’s energy grid.
Startup Sunday: Alkaline battery tech eyed for large-scale storage. Also starting up: Battery maker EnerVenue raises $100 million, and Glydways has raised $40 million to advance solar-powered EVs for Silicon Valley.
D.E. Shaw lines up financing for solar and energy storage project. The first phase of the project is expected to enter service in June with full commercial operation anticipated for fall 2022.
How long do residential solar inverters last? Multiple factors affect the productive lifespan of a residential solar inverter. In Part 2 of our series, we look at solar inverters.
Aging solar panels present an opportunity for a circular economy. Analysts at NREL modeled PV recycling strategies and found that current incentives are not well-aligned to drive recycling.
