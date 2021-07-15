Philadelphia Solar plans to build 1 GW module plant in the U.S.

Jordan-based PV manufacturer Philadelphia Solar said it plans to build 1 GW of capacity in the U.S. to serve both domestic and export markets.

The company said its planned investment aims to serve the market growth expected as a result of what it called the Biden administration’s “extensive support” to the U.S. solar industry and manufacturing.

The new facility is projected to create 150 to 250 jobs and is expected to begin operations in the third quarter of 2022. It will produce monocrystalline facial and bifacial modules for commercial and utility-scale projects. A company spokesperson told pv magazine that talks are underway with multiple states that are interested in attracting the facility.

Philadelphia Solar manufactures, develops, designs, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale commercial and industrial photovoltaic plants. It has worked on projects funded by international financial institutions including the IFC, AFD, EBRD, Norfund, FMO, KfW, and IsDB.

The company will produce monocrystalline 450W bifacial and facial 450W modules with plans to start a 530W line in early 2022.

One of its largest projects to date is the 23 MW Al Badiya solar-plus-storage system in Jordan. The 12 MW power plant is one of the largest power storage plants in the Middle East, and has been operating since October 2015. Around 48,000 polycrystalline panels rated 250W support the plant’s production.

The system expanded with one of the first utility-scale energy storage projects in the region at a capacity of 23MW/12.6 MWh made up of Tesla-supplied lithium-ion batteries. The solar array also was expanded by 11 MW, consisting of around 34,350 panels (320W each).

The power plant offers power peak-shaving services. The energy storage component offers renewable firming, ramp rate control, curtailment avoidance, and network frequency support.