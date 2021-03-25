Ameren adds more community solar as regulators approve a 6.16 MW project

Missouri utility regulators approved a plan by Ameren to build a 6.16 MW community solar project around an hour west of St. Louis in Montgomery County.

The project would consist of single-axis, ground-mounted, tracking photovoltaic panels, and associated facilities.

In approving the project, regulators said that the utility’s community solar program is fully subscribed and has a two-year wait list.

The utility’s first community solar project was a 1 MW facility at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Development there began in the fall of 2018 and was fully subscribed 55 days later. Construction was completed by Azimuth Energy in August 2019.

The utility asked to expand its community solar program, and filed an application for the Montgomery County facility last fall. By mid-October, the facility was 93% subscribed. Around 7,800 blocks of solar energy were available for customers. Each block is equal to 100 kWh of power.

Construction work is expected to begin this summer.