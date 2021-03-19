Watch: Grab a bird’s-eye view of this massive Georgia solar portfolio

Green Power EMC and Silicon Ranch have announced the completion of a three-project, 200 MW solar portfolio in southern Georgia.
But maybe just knowing about the portfolio isn’t enough for you. Maybe you want a birds-eye view of the projects and a look behind the curtain at their construction. Luckily enough, Green Power EMC posted a project overview on their vimeo channel, with considerable drone footage.
All three sites were developed, funded, and built by Silicon Ranch, which also owns and operates the projects, as well as overseeing maintenance of the arrays. Green Power EMC is buying all the energy and environmental attributes generated by the facilities on behalf of its member EMCs for the next 30 years.
The three projects are: Hazlehurst III, a 40 MW installation active as of December 2019; the Terrell Solar Farm, a 74 MW installation active as of August 2020; and Snipesville I, an 86 MW facility active as of December 2020.
Of the 38 Georgia Electric Membership Corporations that Green Power EMC serves, 32 will share in the three facilities’ generated electricity.
