China’s cheap electricity crowds out foreign polysilicon

Polysilicon market analyst Johannes Bernreuter said that China imported around 30% less polysilicon in 2020 and cornered 80% of the global market for its domestic manufacturers, fueled by low electricity prices.
Chinese imports of U.S.-made polysilicon slumped in 2020, largely due to heavy customs duties. The 9,227 MT of product moved across the Pacific in 2019 fell to 2,659 MT last year, reflecting the 2019 shuttering of the Moses Lake facility in Washington state owned by Norwegian business REC Silicon.
“South Korea’s polysilicon industry was out-competed by Chinese producers who enjoy extremely low and subsidized electricity rates from coal-fired power plants in the western regions of Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia,” said Bernreuter. He said that Korean players OCI and Hanwha exited the market a year ago, citing electricity prices.
That decision prompted the volume of South Korean polysilicon imported by China to fall from 48,881 metric tons (MT) in 2019 to 15,331 MT last year, according to the analyst. Korean poly had made up more than 70,000 MT of imports by China in 2016 and 2017, before the nation’s third largest manufacturer of the commodity–Hancook Silicon–became insolvent in 2018.
OCI is still supplying the product to China, however, via its Malaysian manufacturing operation, which supplied 23% of Chinese polysilicon imports last year, according to Bernreuter.
With German manufacturer Wacker supplying 50,061 MT of polysilicon to China in 2020–despite running production at 70% capacity from May to July–Bernreuter estimated that German and Malaysian-made product will account for almost 90% of China’s poly imports this year. The amount of polysilicon shipped by Wacker to China slipped last year, from 52,667 MT in 2019.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.