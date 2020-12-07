The unglamorous approach to impact investing in energy

The conveyor belt, of sorts, represented in the graphic above will only move as fast as the stickiest/slowest gear in the machine. Over the years, different gears have been problems at different times. We’ve had periods when panel supply was the constraint, others when the demand for clean electricity governed installation pace, others when prices-plus-subsidies left projects in the red, others still where infrastructure capital was insufficient or too expensive.

I suppose this is where calling out some good news is in order: none of those things are big problems right now. Offtaker demand for clean electrons is decent and increasingly due to price instead of altruism or greenwashing; global module supply is fickle, but right now it can support the called-for pace; human capital in the renewable sector continues to grow in quantity and quality; installation costs are coming down more or less in line with expectations; and…..the capital supply for construction/operations is there, it’s pretty cheap, and it’s ready for some hockey-stick growth.

You might reasonably wonder how it can be that the capital supply for construction/operations is ample if invested capital last year is only ~50% of what it needed to be. The answer lies in the difference between invested and available capital. Of the unlisted (private equity) funds pursuing the renewable energy sector and included in Capital IQ’s database, the split between invested and uninvested capital is 28%/72%. For reference, those same ratios are 54%/46% and 52%/48% in telecom and healthcare, respectively[20]. Anecdotally, I can offer that it has been eight or nine years since I’ve spoken with a lender or cash equity investor satisfied with how fast they were deploying capital. Not to mention the massive pools of money – Canada’s CPPIB and Norway’s GPFG come to mind – that are desperately trying to find a way to invest tens of billions of dollars into the sector over the next few years, but are not showing up on the radar because they are still sorting out their strategy, and need more places for their money to go. To twist the Field of Dreams tagline: They will build it…if the projects come. Which brings us to the critical point:

Today’s “sticky gear” is the supply of construction-ready projects.

What makes a “construction-ready” power plant?

All development items are completed (site control, entitlements, interconnection, etc.) The project can be constructed profitably. The project and its characteristics are “financeable” – can garner the capital required to achieve the profit.

At last we arrive at the crux of it: where the impact-oriented capital should go. There are two opportunities here for impact investors to grease up the sticky gear, if you will. Project “financeability” usually comes down to the revenue source and the technology/components used in the system. Lenders and investors in the renewable energy industry were initially drawn to the sector because it offered long-term, low-risk, fixed-price, predictable revenues from investment-grade buyers. They have understandably become quite addicted to this revenue profile, which is problematic in that it severely limits the universe of potential power plant installations which meet the three criteria above. Capital providers will price-in the risk up to a point, but there are hard out-of-bounds lines all over the capital markets, and too many worthy projects sit on the wrong side of those lines.

Figure 6: The bottleneck within development