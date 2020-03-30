World’s biggest solar module factory

From pv magazine global
Chinese module manufacturer GCL System Integration (GCL SI), a unit of Golden Concord Group Ltd. (GCL), plans to build a 60 GW solar module factory in in eastern China’s Anhui province, according to a statement filed to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange last week.
The project will be developed in four phases, with the first 15 GW stage to be launched this year, the company said. It will build the other phases by the end of 2023, depending on sales and production capacity.
Overall, the entire project will likely require an investment of $2.53 billion, with around $700 million to be invested in the first phase. GCL SI did not provide any additional technical and financial details about the plan. Upon completion, the facility will be the largest solar panel factory in the world, the company claimed.
GCL SI currently owns and operates five module factories throughout mainland China and one in Vietnam, with a combined capacity of 6 GW, according to its website.
