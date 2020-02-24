Hanwha officially exits polysilicon business

From the pv magazine global site.
Hanwha Solutions has confirmed plans to exit the polysilicon production sector, telling pv magazine this week that it will finish shutting down its polysilicon unit by February 2021.
The statement comes just a week after Hanwha Solutions – a unit of South Korea’s Hanwha Group – told pv magazine that it was still “examining the situation” with its polysilicon business. The company entered the industry in April 2011.
Separately, South Korean polysilicon manufacturer OCI said in January that it would maintain operational capacity of just 6,500 metric tons (MT) of its annual polysilicon production capacity in South Korea, now estimated at 52,000 MT.
China’s Ministry of Commerce said in mid-January that anti-dumping duties on U.S. and South Korean polysilicon shipments would remain in place for another five years.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.