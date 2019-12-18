Morning Brief: 20 MW of storage for New York, twin projects announced in Virginia

New York, Glidepath come to terms on 20 MW storage project – “On Friday December 13, NYSERDA announced an incentive award for GlidePath Power Solutions’ Lincoln Park Grid Support Center. The 20 MW standalone battery storage facility will receive an $8.8 million incentive. This is one of the first contracts awarded by NYSERDA’s Market Acceleration Bridge Incentive Program and the program’s largest award to date. GlidePath’s Lincoln Park project was recognized by the New York League of Conservation Voters for its work to expand clean energy and New York reach its climate and energy goals. Lincoln Park is one of several New York storage projects that GlidePath expects construct by the end of 2021 and part of the company’s 1+ GW battery storage development pipeline.” Source: Glidepath

2 projects, 10 MW coming to Southern Virginia – The city of Danville, Virginia will be getting a major boon to its renewable energy mix, as the city is going to construct two 5 MW solar projects in collaboration with TurningPoint Energy and Navisun. The combined 10MW will begin construction by the end of the year in Pittsylvania County with plans to be operational and generate clean energy to Danville Utilities’ customers in the summer of 2020. The projects are expected to create 125 jobs. Source: Danville Utilities

Brattle economists release study on future market for solar-plus-storage – “In a regulatory order issued on December 4, 2019, the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (“Commission”) approved three “solar-plus-storage” purchase power agreements (PPAs), including one that will be the world’s largest battery project with a capacity of 380 MW/1,416 MWh. The Commission’s approval relied in part on analyses from experts at The Brattle Group, which included an October 2018 study on the economic potential for energy storage in Nevada, as well as expert testimony before the Commission by Principal Ryan Hledik. In conjunction with the Commission’s announcement, Brattle economists have released a new study that examines the market for solar-plus-storage resources. The study notes that co-located solar-plus-storage deployments are expected to increase dramatically in the next couple of years. According to the study, solar-plus-storage already accounts for over 40% of all capacity in the California ISO interconnection queue, and is experiencing sizeable growth in the PJM queue as well.” Source: The Brattle Group

Belectric expands O&M – Quick and to the point, Belectric shares that it has expanded O&M service contracts in Indiana, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland and California. Among the expanded include a 20 MW contract with sPower and another with Madison Energy. Source: Belectric