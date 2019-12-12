SunCast Episode 205: Vote Solar, Adam Browning

Listen here or visit the SunCast blog.

Today’s Entrepreneur knows all about the power of voting with your feet!

Since 2002, Vote Solar has been working to make solar affordable and accessible to more Americans, supporting the policies and programs needed to repower our grid with clean energy.

Adam Browning and Vote Solar have served a critical role in the rollout of successful state solar policies nationwide. When Adam sat down with me at the Podcast Lounge in Salt Lake City this past September, I wanted to dig into the origin story, and Adam gave me much more. Today you’ll learn the 4 pillars of policy success Vote Solar stands on, the 5 focus areas they’re leaning into, hardest won battles (and States), Adam’s Theory of Change model and his 2050 prediction.

If you love this episode, let me know on Twitter, LinkedIn or email!

And Let Adam know too!