NV Energy has more solar coming than 37 states have installed

NV Energy will officially be adding more than 1 GW in solar capacity and nearly half of that in storage in the coming four years, as state regulators have approved the titanic project trio first proposed by NV Energy in the first iteration of its Integrated Resource Plan back in June.

Specifically, the combined capacity of NV Energy’s now-approved Gemini, Bighorn and Arrow Canyon solar projects will come in at 1,190 MW of solar and 590 MW of battery storage. However, since some of the batteries are four-hour storage and others are five, the total MWh figure is 2,435.

NV Energy shares that the three projects are being added to meet two renewable generation goals: the recently-passed 50 % renewable energy portfolio standard (RPS) by 2030 raise from SB 538 and NV Energy’s own commitment to double its renewable energy.

The Triplets

We’ve taken a look at these projects before, but let’s refresh our memories, as these projects are titanic in statue and represent more capacity than 37 U.S. states.

Gemini:

690 MWac solar array coupled with a 380 MWac battery storage system 4 hour battery for 1,520 MWh

located on 7,100 acres of federally-owned land in Clark County

developed by Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners

planned to come on-line in 2022 or 2023

Southern Bighorn Solar & Storage Center:

300 MWac solar array coupled with a 135 MWac battery storage system

4 hour battery for 540 MWh

Will be located on the Moapa River Indian Reservation about 30 miles north of Las Vegas, also in Clark County

developed by 8minute Solar Energy

planned to come on-line in late 2023

Arrow Canyon Solar:

200 MWac solar array coupled with a 75 MWac battery storage system

5 hour battery for 375 MWh

Guess what, it’s also in Clark County, 20 miles northeast of Las Vegas on the Moapa Band of Paiutes Indian Reservation

on the Moapa Band of Paiutes Indian Reservation developed by EDF Renewables North America

unclear exactly when the project will go on-line

In total, these projects will, obviously, achieve a sizeable portion of the 505 renewable generation by 2030 that NV Energy has to achieve. As of the end of 2018, the company achieved an overall 24.2% RPS. Now this 24.2% comes from roughly 3,000 MW of renewable energy, so let’s due some super rough math. If we say that 3,000 MW is a 24% RPS, that means that the upcoming 1,200 MW of generation represent 9.6%. So, assuming these projects are the only renewable generation that goes on-line, NV Energy will have achieved just under a 34% RPS with six years left to get to 50%. However it would be foolish to assume that these are the only projects NV Energy will have by that period, as the company has exceeded Nevada’s current renewable energy requirement for the nine straight years.