Kansas county weighs moratorium on solar development

The Jackson County, Kansas Planning Commission met at the county courthouse to deliberate on a recommendation for a formal moratorium of large-scale solar development.

If approved by the Board of County Commissioners, the pause would effectively freeze new solar project applications while officials finalize a permanent regulatory framework. The process that has remained in legislative flux since December 2024.

The move follows years of escalating debate over the Jeffrey Solar project, a 5,000-acre, 500 MW installation proposed by NextEra Energy Resources.

The Jeffrey Solar project alone exceeds the entire cumulative installed capacity, which the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) reports at 463 MW. Kansas took a big leap in installed capacity in 2025, adding the 189 MW Pixley Solar Project in Barber County.

The proposed moratorium reflects a broader trend of local governments across the Midwest seeking to regain control over land-use decisions amidst a surge in utility-scale solar interest. While Jackson County previously explored an 18-month moratorium in late 2022, the 2026 discussions signal a critical juncture for the county’s energy policy.

Planning commissioners remain divided on the scope of future restrictions. While some members have voiced total opposition to industrial-scale solar, others have proposed middle-ground solutions, such as capping project sizes at 2,000 acres, or less than half the footprint of the current Jeffrey Solar proposal.

The scale of the Jeffrey Solar project, equivalent to roughly 6,600 football fields, has made it a lightning rod for local opposition. Resident concerns center on the loss of agricultural heritage, environmental degradation, and the long-term impact on property values in southwestern Jackson County.

However, the economic stakes of a moratorium are equally significant. NextEra Energy Resources estimates the Jeffrey project would inject $136 million in tax revenue into the county over its operational lifespan, providing a massive windfall for local schools and public infrastructure.